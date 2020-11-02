The West African Examination Council has released the results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, with 1,338,348 candidates passing with five credits and above.

Mr. Patrick Areghan, head of the Nigerian Office of WAEC announced the result at a press briefing today.

The result shows the girls beating the boys.

Out of the 1,003,668 who obtained five credits with both Mathematics and English, the girls share was 506,529, representing 50.47%.

The male students who also obtained the same level of credits were 497,139 or 49.53%.

Candidates who obtained five credits with English and Maths were slightly more than those who did so in 2019.