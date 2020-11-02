Bayern Munich defender David Alaba appears to be on the verge of leaving the Allianz Arena. This is as the club withdrew their renewal offer over the weekend.

Alaba is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have failed to yield an agreement.

Before it was withdrawn, the club considered their offer to be ‘very fair’, but the player’s camp was left underwhelmed and dissatisfied by the terms.

“We presented him with a really, very good, very fair, competitive offer especially during these times,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said of the situation via local broadcaster BR24.

“We told David’s agent during the last meeting that we wanted clarity and an answer by the end of October because we want to plan for such an important position and player. But we haven’t heard anything until Saturday.

“Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic then contacted the agent and the answer was that the offer is still unsatisfying and that we should think more. We then decided to take the offer off the table completely. That means there is no longer any offer.”

Alaba has been with Bayern since the age of 16 when he was scouted playing for Austria Vienna in his neighboring homeland. He broke into the first-team permanently after a loan spell at Hoffenheim in 2011 and has played an active role in eight Bundesliga title wins.