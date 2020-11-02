By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye has kicked against the Federal Government’s proposed social media regulation.

According to Adeboye, FG’s attempts to regulate the use of social media in the country is laughable and won’t be possible.

He made this known on Sunday, November 2, through the Assistant General Overseer (Admin. & Personnel) and member of the governing council, Pastor Johnson Odesola.

Adeboye advised that instead of regulating social media, the Federal Government should ensure that news shared, are genuine. He further compared Nigeria with the largest Asian country, China.

“The best the government can do is to ensure that the news being carried through the social media is genuine but to want to replicate what is happening in China here in Nigeria is laughable and would not be possible here,” Adeboye said.