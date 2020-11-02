The West African Examination Council(WAEC) announced on Sunday night that the results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released today.

The result which will be released online, will be available from 10.30 am.

WAEC notified all candidates about the release in a tweet:

This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30am. @WaleMicaiah @IamKingDemian @Gidi_Traffic — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) November 1, 2020

The national officer of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), in Nigeria Patrick Areghan1 said 1,549,731 candidates in 19,119 schools wrote the exam in August.

The exam was nearly cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.