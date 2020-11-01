The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey’s western Izmir province has gone up to 73.

The revised toll was released by the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Sunday.

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the Friday 7.0 magnitude earthquake stood at 69, while the number of injured was 949.

“According to the latest data, 73 people died, 961 others were injured”, AFAD said in a statement, reported by Sputnik.

According to Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, the earthquake completely destroyed or severely damaged over 40 buildings.

Over a thousand buildings were partially damaged.

Turkey’s news agency, Anadolu reported that temporary accommodation centres have been established to meet urgent need for shelter in Izmir.

The agency said 3,545 tents, 57 general purpose tents, 24,382 blankets, 13,280 beds, 5,500 sleeping sets, 2,657 kitchen sets and 4 showers and toilet containers have been shipped to the zone, quoting AFAD.

So far, 1,040 tents have been installed, with 1,430 more currently in installation phase.