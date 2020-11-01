By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a multiple vehicle crash at Ile-Epo area of Lagos involving three cars and a truck.

The multiple crash led to massive gridlock on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Sunday as vehicles were turned back from the scene.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that two persons died from the accident.

He said upon arrival of the agency’s officials at the incident scene, a multiple vehicular accident involving three cars and a truck conveying alcoholic drinks was discovered.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the truck had fallen on its side spilling its contents (crates of beer).

“The Agency’s heavy equipment has been activated for the recovery operation.

“Two (2) adult male unfortunately lost their lives in the accident. Their remains were recovered from the wreckage and handed over to authorities for transport to the mortuary.

“The other affected vehicles have been recovered from the carriage way to a lay by with the use of the Agency’s light tow truck in order to ease traffic pressure,” he said.

The LASEMA boss said operation is ongoing as the responders were awaiting the agency’s heavy duty equipment and officials of LAWMA to clear the waste off the road.