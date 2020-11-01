Former BBNaija season 5 housemate and Entrepreneur Dorathy Bachor has released new pictures ahead of her birthday, which is this November.

The 24-year-old reality star stated that there is no better way to end the month than to be grateful for her life and and her journey so far.

She wrote: “I’m an original and that’s perfection in itself. What better way to end the month 🙏🏾 grateful

😭 Not me looking like a bag of money and yeah I’m all for that.

“HAPPY NEW MONTH GUYS, NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER, LET THE COUNT DOWN BEGIN.”