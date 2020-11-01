Former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has challenged chief of army staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai to a one-on-one fight.

In a proposition, now being touted as David versus Goliath battle,, Omokri said he wants to avenge the killing of unarmed protestors.

According to him, he wants God to use him to avenge the death of the slaughtered unarmed peaceful protestors at Lekki tollgate on 20 October.

“My greatest desire in November is to be in a room with General Buratai. No weapons. No referee. Man to man combat.

“Only one man coming out alive. Let God use me to avenge the cowardly slaughter of peaceful, unarmed, #EndSARS protesters at #LekkiMassacre by that spineless coward!”

The tweet, which has now been restricted, has gone viral with over 5000 retweets.

One Twitter commenter warned him that General Buratai will beat him up as he is a field officer, still full of strength despite his age.

Omokri responded by saying that Buratai should take up his challenge first.

Another commenter said Omokri holds a black belt in karate.

It was not clear whether Omokri really wanted to face the general, or was just joking.