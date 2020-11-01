By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lagos State Police Command has reacted to what it described as a false, baseless, and mischievous story on social media, by one Oluomo of Shasha, who alleged the officers of the force assaulted and seized some of his items last year.

Oluomo was said to have had an encounter with the officer in charge of the State Motor Traffic Division, CSP Titilayo Oriyomi, and traffic officers on duty at Simbiat Junction by Computer Village, Ikeja Lagos on Friday 13th December, 2019.

According to the command, Oluomo was supposed to be charged to court for conduct likely to cause breach of peace, harassing, obstructing and threatening to kill the police operatives within three (3) days of the incident with his diabolical powers.

The police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement stated that Oluomo had challenged and harassed the officer for negligence and not controlling the traffic while the other traffic officer was busy managing the heavy traffic at that odd hour.

“The command wishes to set the record straight that on Friday, 13th December, 2019, at about 10pm, the man, popularly known as Oluomo of Shasha, approached one of the police traffic officers at Simbiat Junction by Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos State, challenged and harassed him for negligence and not controlling the traffic while the other traffic officer was busy managing the heavy traffic at that odd hour.

“The Oluomo almost hit the police officer with a charm, threatening to kill the policemen within three (3) days except they appease his gods.

“The officers immediately called the attention of the Officer In charge of the Motor Traffic Divison of the command, who is an award winning and dedicated cop, to intervene, which she did. She waded into the matter professionally and settled it amicably for peace to reign; but the Oluomo, who claimed to be returning from where he was initiated into a cult, insisted on getting some amount of money to appease his gods, since he had been provoked to be para-annoyed, in order to avert untimely deaths on the police officers,” the statement reads in part.

The police statement further stated that “Oluomo, apparently, was not happy with the decision of the OC MTD, CSP Oriyomi Titilayo, to discourage the policemen from raising money to settle the bills from him.

“The command has perceived the story or “social media war” as an afterthought and act of seeking relevance and cheap public sympathy in furtherance to the recent #EndSARS outcry.

“Surprisingly, the Oluomo of Shasha did not raise any allegation of assault or seizure of his items almost mine months after the incident. Why now?.

“In as much as the police respect people’s opinion and dignity as a responsible institution, we will not accept or approbate any cheap blackmail, false allegation and unwarranted outburst to rubbish and malign the police institution.

“The command therefore urges the general public to disregard such allegation which was a calculated attempt to seek cheap public attention at this time. We remain resolute to consolidating the principles of Commuinty Policing and human relations for effective policing of Lagos State,” the statement added.