Nollywood actress and skincare expert, Sophia Williams is the proud owner of a new house.

She made the announcement of Sat Oct 31st, 2020, on her Instagram page after she got a new house as a birthday gift from her lover.

According to the actress who is Tchidi Chikere’s ex-wife and mother of his 3 sons, the house was an unexpected gift and it came at a time she was actually wishing for one.

In the post, Sophia shared photos of the house with her Range Rover and wrote about her excitement on being a landlady in Lagos while thanking God and her love for making it possible of becoming a landlady.

She wrote: “Say hi to the latest landlady in Lagos!

Best birthday gift🙏🏽 not from me!

Am still in shock😩

When u wish people well and have a clean heart, God won’t forsake you. I remb how many of my friends that I posted their house n prayed silently for mine n now it came as a gift🙌🏽

Thank you my love for making me a landlady in Lagos💃💃”