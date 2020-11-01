Famous Yoruba comic actor, Quadir Oyebamiji popularly known as Sisi Quadir has joined the league of proud homeowners in the Yoruba movie industry.

The star actor took to his Instagram page to show off his new house in a video while thanking God for his help in making it happen.

The 34-year-old actor in separate posts on his Instagram page wrote:

“Thank you God, for always helping me out and giving me the patience to deal with everything. Without you, life has no meaning.To all my fans and family I sincerely appreciate you all for your support….God did this for me …Congratulations to me.”

“Which of Allah’s blessings can i deny? i’m highly grateful for this lord. you all should please rejoice with me as i become the latest landlord an”