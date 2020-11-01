By Iyiola Pedro

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Youths for Apiculture Initiative (YFAI), has emerged the Green NGO of the Year in Africa.

The recognition was given at the just-concluded 9th edition of the Africa Green Waste & Energy Expo and Conference held at the Business HUB/Harare Exhibition Park, Robbie Mupawose Centre, in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The three-day event, which started on Oct. 28 had the theme,” A Zero Carbon, Climate Resilient Future; Setting the Stage for Transformation “.

Seventeen countries, including Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique, participated in the event via video conferencing.

Other participating countries are Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Kenya, Uganda, Lesotho, Kingdom of Eswatini, Cameroon, Botswana, Angola and Zambia.

Speaking to NAN on Saturday, President of YFAI, Mr Yusuf Adeyemo, described the recognition as a call to service.

Adeyemo said: “The award is indeed an honour and something we see as a call to do more in the African space.

“We are very delighted that we were recognised in far away Zimbabwe.

“We do advocacy, training, networking and encourage ourselves to take advantage of marketing opportunities.

“But it’s not about us alone, but the collective responsibility of everyone. It (the award) will no doubt motivate our members and assure our partners across the world that our efforts are being noticed.”

Adeyemo noted that direct and indirect engagement in beekeeping is capable of creating wealth.

“If we continue promoting beekeeping, more youths will be gainfully employed and improve their standard of living, promote food security and reduce use of chemicals.

FYAI’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Oluwaseun Johnson, described the award as timely.

He said that the world is currently in a time where everyone is conscious of the contribution of Agriculture to greenhouse gases.

“The good news about beekeeping is the fact that it contributes zero to greenhouse emission, hence it has very good carbon footprint.”

Johnson urged climate-conscious individuals and organisations to promote beekeeping, if the goal to build a sustainable and environmentally-friendly eco-system is to be achieved.

“Encouraging beekeeping is encouraging a better earth, a better climate.

“Those championing climate change should also come on board and see beekeeping as an important instrument to mitigate climate change.

“It is for everyone to join us in the flight to make beekeeping prominent so that we, as agriculturists, can contribute our quota to the reduction of climate change impact,” he said. (NAN)