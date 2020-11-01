By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mexicans on Saturday protested against the second term bid of American President Donald Trump as they burnt down life-sized sculptures of the president (Effigy) in the country. They also slammed the American president migration policies urging Americans not to vote for him on Tuesday.

Migrant activists in Mexico marched to the beach fence separating Mexico from the United States at the border city of Tijuana chanting, “Trump, we won’t pay for your wall,” then set fire to a crude, besuited effigy of the president on a stick.

Hugo Castro, a Mexican-American migrant activist said that they protest for Americans to vote against Trump in favor of hope. He said “Biden has promised us a humanitarian migration reform, we’ll be watching to ensure the promises are kept this time.

Trump who is seeking reelection against Joe Biden after his first term promised to stop illegal migration from Mexico.

He has also pushed and threatened President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador into tightening up Mexico’s borders against migrants from Central America.