By Yemi Adeleye/Aderonke Ojediran

Commuters on Sunday decried the continuous hike in transport fares occasioned by the COVID-19 new public transport guidelines in Lagos.

Despite the neglect by transport operators, Lagos State Government had put in place new guidelines for public bus commuters.

Some commuters, in separate interviews with correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that since the guidelines constraining operators to load at 50 or 60 per cent capacity, operators have not strictly followed the guidelines.

According to them, the government and its enforcement agencies seem to have shifted attention from enforcing the guidelines, the burden on commuters should be lifted.

Mrs Yemisi Adegoke, a trader onboard a-14 seat bus from Tollgate, in Ogun State to Oshodi, said that the transporters did not pity the commuters in many of their operations.

Adegoke said: “What we know in this part of the world is that whatever goes up does not come back.

“The justification for increasing the fare between Toll Gate and Oshodi to almost N1,000 during Covid-19 was because the drivers could only carry seven passengers instead of 14.

“We are surprised that fares are still high even now that they carry their full load. We just have to continue bearing the pains.”

Sam Anelkan, a tricycle driver, told NAN that the fares can’t be reversed because of the increase in fuel pump price.

“Even if we want to reduce the price, fuel is not cheap anymore, what about the deplorable state of the roads which makes uptake regular trips to mechanic workshops, touts are there too, it’s not easy on us too.

“We hope things get better, but as it is, there is almost nothing we can do, we are helpless too,’’ he said.

Lagos State Government introduced new transport guidelines to prevent community spread of Covid-19 which mandated that all commercial passenger vehicles are not to exceed 60% of their capacity.

Yellow buses must not carry more than eight passengers (two per row), tricycles are to carry just two passengers at the back, while private car owners must also observe physical distancing.

NAN