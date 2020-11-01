By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was in his maternal grandmother’s town, Akipelai, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State on Saturday.

The former president just returned from Tanzania where he led the African Union mission to the country’s election.

Jonathan was spotted at Akipelai, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State, on Saturday.

The ex-president said he was there for the service of songs of his late cousin, Mrs. Aranyeaziba Arugu.

He described her as a virtuous woman, loving mother and wife who lived a life in service to God and humanity.

He tweeted: “At Akipelai, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State my maternal grand mother’s town for the service of songs of my late cousin, Mrs. Aranyeaziba Arugu.

“She was a virtuous woman, loving mother & wife, who lived a life in service to God & humanity. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”