Tanzania’s President-elect John Magufuli on Sunday pledged to work harder following his re-election

“The landslide victory given to me in the elections by Tanzanians is a huge debt that I have to repay by working hard day and night in resolving challenges facing them,” Magufuli said.

He spoke after he was presented with a certificate of victory by the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, Semistocles Kaijage, in Dodoma.

Kaijage also handed over a certificate of victory to Magufuli’s running mate, Vice-President-elect Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Announcing the presidential election results on Friday night, Kaijage said Magufuli of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi won with 12.51 million votes (84 percent).

His main challenger, Tundu Lissu from the leading opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo.Magufuli won 1.93 million or 13 percent of the votes

Magufuli said the victory was not only for the ruling party but it was for all Tanzanians.

He said he will serve all Tanzanians regardless of their tribal, religious and political affiliations.

Reported by Xinhua

