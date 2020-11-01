By Isaiah Eka

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has commended the peaceful conduct of the local government councils’ polls in the state despite the low turnout of voters.

Emmanuel gave the commendation on Saturday while at his polling unit for accreditation and voting at Awa ward 1, Onna Local Government Area.

He praised the preparedness of the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) for the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the turnout of voters was low.

The governor described the processes leading up to the elections as transparent.

“I think this is one of the peaceful elections we have ever conducted. I drove from Uyo down here trying to monitor the elections.

“I like the quietness and orderliness of the elections and I am also appreciating the preparedness of AKISIEC, the quality of materials is of a very high standard.

“They have done a good work but it is unfortunate that people will still be complaining even when we score the process 99 per cent. I would only encourage them (AKISIEC) to do more,’’ he said.

Emmanuel said that he had confidence in the local government system.

“I have confidence in the elections. If I didn’t have confidence, why should I waste my time coming here?

The Presiding Officer of Awa ward 1, Onna LGA, Mr Destiny Ikpe, told NAN that the accreditation and voting were done simultaneously, adding that the exercise started by 8 a.m.

At Uyo Urban Ward 2 and Ward 4 no voter was seen around the polling units even though electoral officers were on ground by 9a.m.

NAN