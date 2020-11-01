By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode and Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, have lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari following a rescue of an American citizen by U.S. special forces in Nigeria on Saturday morning.

Elite Commandos of the US military have staged a military raid of bandits camp in Nigeria to free an American abducted in Niger Republic.

The American, Philip Walton, was abducted on 26 October by suspected bandits in a village in Niger, close to Nigeria. Nigeria has porous borders with Niger.

Officials told ABC News early Saturday that the counter-terrorism mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the 27-year-old U.S. citizen before his abductors could get far after taking him captive in Niger.

According to the report, the operation involved the governments of the U.S., Niger and Nigeria working together to rescue Walton quickly.

It said the elite SEAL Team Six carried out the rescue mission and killed all but one of the captors, according to officials with direct knowledge about the operation.

The Pentagon lauded the rescue mission in a statement.

Reacting to the news, Fani-Kayode congratulated the US President for putting American first unlike President Buhari is good at ordering the Nigerian Army to kill Nigerians.

He tweeted, “U.S. forces rescued an American citizen held hostage in Nigeria yesterday.6 captors were killed by the Americans. Congrats to @realDonaldTrump!The @HQNigerianArmy is only good at killing it’s own citizens & the Nig. President is only good at ordering them to do so. Shame on you!”

Reno Omokri also described President Buhari as a lifeless, bloodthirsty dunce who sends soldiers to kill peaceful #EndSARS protesters.

“Dear General @MBuhari, This is what a leader does with his nation’s armed forces. Not a lifeless, bloodthirsty dunce, like you, that sends soldiers of the @HQNigerianArmy, not on rescue missions, but killer missions against unarmed, peaceful #EndSARS protesters #LekkiMassacre,”he stated.

