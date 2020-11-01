President Muhammadu Buhari offers deep condolences to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, over the earthquake that struck both countries, leaving many casualties.

Buhari commiserates with families in City of Izmir, Turkey and Greek islands of Samos, Greece, who lost loved ones, sympathizing with the government and people of the two countries as they make efforts to save lives while recovering from the shock of the earthquake.

“The government and people of Nigeria stand in solidarity with Turkey and Greece in this trying period as they deal with the unmitigated fallouts of a natural disaster,” he said.

President Buhari prays for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for the injured.