By George Odok

Cross River Government has condemned the attack on the state secretariat of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), by hoodlums who disguised as #ENDSARS protesters.

Mr Signor Omang-Idiege, the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Skills Acquisition, said this while inspecting the damage at the secretariat on Sunday in Calabar.

Omang-ldiege described the action as embarassing, unimaginable and primitive.

He therefore, called on youths in the state to support the government of Gov. Ben Ayade, whose policies in the last five years have been youth-oriented.

“What we are seeing here is like a dream to some of us. Cross River over the years has been a peaceful place known by all, therefore, to have this act done here is unimaginable.

“One begins to wonder why youths will rise up against their fellow youths, no one can imagine the motive behind this.

“It is unfortunate that inspite of all that Ayade has done and his efforts to ensure that all is well with youths by making policies that are geared towards improving their lives, some still took to destruction and that is why I feel embarrassed with the attack on the NYSC Secretariat,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that the Ayade led administration was collaborating with both the federal government and some private enterprises to ensure that youths were engaged productively with a view to curbing restiveness as well as providing them with decent means of livelihood.

“The governor in collaboration with the federal government is working to better the lives of young people in the state.

“The fabrication academy alone is expected to house over 70 skills which is to be acquired by Cross River youths and beyond,” he said.

He assured the state NYSC Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Nakamba of government’s commitment towards averting future occurrence.

On his part, Nakamba thanked the state government for showing solidarity with the NYSC.

NAN