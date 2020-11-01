Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Sunday lamented what he described as a flagrant disobedience of COVID-19 protocol by churches during services in the State.

He therefore warned that the State government may be forced to review the number of people allowed to be present during services in churches if the situation continues.

In a press statement, Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant to the Governor Wike said the Governor raised the alarm about non-compliance with Covid-19 protocols at Saint Thomas Anglican Church in Mile 2 Diobu, in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor, who went to the church to participate in a thanksgiving services organised by Chief Azubuike Nmerukini in honour of his wife, Dame Oroma Nmerukini who survived critical medical condition observed during the service that more than 80 per cent of worshippers did not wear face masks during the service.

He warned that if the situation continues, the State Government will be compelled to revisit its position on the number of worshippers allowed per session of such church services.

“85 per cent of those who are here are not wearing face mask. That is the problems we have. Nobody wants to obey simple instruction.

“The mere fact that we have agreed that we should worship and allowed everybody, does not mean that we should disobey the protocol.

“My lord Bishop, encourage our people to wear their face mask. It is very important. If this continues then I will go back and review the restriction to say it cannot be more than a particular number”, he said.

The governor also expressed thanks to God for the healing of Dame Oroma Nmerukini who he described as a sister and mother.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Diocese of Niger Delta, Right Reverend Wisdom Ihunwo admonished the congregation to discard the habit of bemoaning what they lack.

He, rather, urged them to believe fervently in God, pray to him and learn to live a life of thanksgiving.

Biohop Ihunwo asserted that when God touches any situation, it will change for good like the case of Dame Nmerukini who had received touch of healing from God.

Thanking God for the restoration of her health, Dame Nmerukini said the experience was bitter but she is grateful to God who has healed her.

Dame Nmerukini also expressed thanks to friends and family members who offered prayers and other levels of support.

Chief Azubuike Nmerukini who is also the State Chairman of Local Government Service Commission thanked God for the healing of his wife. He also commended Governor Wike for both financial and moral support rendered to him and his family while his wife was ill.

He noted that God empowered some persons to offer assistance that made the burden on them easy to bear.

The governor was accompanied by his wife, Justice Suzzeette Nyesom-Wike, State chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Chief of staff, Government House, Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke, and Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Rufus Godwins.

Others were the Chairman of Rivers State Waste management Agency (RIWAMA) Felix Obuah, Former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Austin Opara, Former Majority Leader of Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Chidi Lloyd and Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Frank Owhor.