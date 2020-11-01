By Abankula with agency report

Sir Bobby Charlton, Manchester United and English national team legend has been diagnosed with dementia, his wife Lady Norma confirmed on Sunday.

“Everyone at Manchester United is saddened that this terrible disease has afflicted Sir Bobby Charlton,” said his former club Manchester United in a statement on Sunday.

“We continue to offer our love and support to Sir Bobby and his family,” the club added.

English Football Association (FA) also shared a post on Twitter to send best wishes to Charlton and his family.

Charlton, 83, lifted three league titles and a European Cup with Manchester United while he was also a part of 1966 World Cup winner England squad.