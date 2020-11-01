By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Barcelona have once again been left frustrated after they failed to secure a win against Alaves. The match ended 1-1.

Alaves stole the lead in the first half finding the net in the 31st minute thanks to a Luis Rioja effort. However, Ronald Koeman’s men pulled in the leveler in the 63rd minute. Antoine Griezmann scored the goal.

Messi came close to getting the winner in stoppage time following a trademark run across goal and he went for the far corner but went just wide.

The result leaves Barcelona 12 in the LaLiga table as they have only picked two points from their last four league matches. They are now 8 points behind league leaders, Real Madrid although they have an outstanding match.