By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has assured a safe atmosphere for players, spectators and other visitors the state would host for the Super Eagles’ 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The match which holds Friday, Nov 13 would take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

The match would be eagle’s first competitive fixture after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The match is also the first competitive game to hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium since its renovation.

Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, reaffirmed that Edo State is ready to host the team and sport lovers.

Osagie said, the match is also dear to the state as it comes barely a day after the inauguration of Governor Godwin Obaseki on November 12.

Osagie also said that the match is another avenue for the state to show the holistic transformation of the stadium into a world-class facility. “Players and supporters alike will be treated to one of the best sporting facilities in the world, which features the Video Assistant Referee technology, he said.