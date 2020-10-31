The Police Service Commission, PSC has denied reports that it threatened to sack police officers who refused to return to work following the violence which trailed the EndSARS protests in which about 25 personnel of the law enforcement body were killed.

Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations, PSC, said in a statement on Saturday that the Commission did not at any time threatened to dismiss Police officers over their failure to return to work.

The Commission added that it can only plead with officers to return to work in ‘the spirit of nationalism, especially with the death of their colleagues and burning of police stations in the violence that trailed the EndSARS protests.

It therefore added that it will be very insensitive for the Commission to say it will dismiss any police man who didn’t return to work.

The statement partly reads: “The Police Service Commission wishes to state that it did not any time say Police men who refused to get back to work will be dismissed.

“The Commission had condemned the killing of Police officers on legitimate duties and had warned that any attempt to make the country lawless will be an illwind that will blow no body any good.

“The Commission can only plead with the officers to in the spirit of nationalism return to work, while Government works out enough protective programmes for them

“The Commission will continue to do its best to ensure the police are motivated to do its job.

“The Commission, being the employers of the Police is pained that Police men were killed and stations set ablaze throughout the country.

“It will be very insensitive at this point for anyone to say that the Commission will dismiss any police man who didn’t return to work.

“The Commission is even at present mourning the deaths of its gallant officers who were killed in the crisis.”