Vlogger, content creator and reality tv star Vanessa Williams aka Vandora, shares the experience she had during the #EndSARS protest and her personal encounter with the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

In her words: “Hey lovers, so this video is a story time video about my experience, with #endsars in Nigeria, I talked about the whole experience from the protest to the president of Nigeria addressing us.

“I hope we can learn and build from here, because these are times we will never forget. LET ME MAKE IT CLEAR I still believe in what we have built, #endsars.”