By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Donald Trump has reacted to US’ army rescuing a kidnapped American citizen, Philip Walton from bandits in Nigeria on Saturday.

Elite Commandos of the US military had staged a military raid of bandits camp in Nigeria to free an American abducted in Niger Republic.

The American, Philip Walton, was abducted on 26 October by suspected bandits in a village in Niger, close to Nigeria. Nigeria has porous borders with Niger.

Trump, in a tweet said the country’s brave warriors rescued an Amerian hostage in Nigeria, while saluting the courage of the soldiers.

“Last night, our Country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage in Nigeria.

“Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen,” he tweeted.

However, the counter-terrorism mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the 27-year-old U.S. citizen before his abductors could get far after taking him captive in Niger.

According to report, the operation involved the governments of the U.S., Niger and Nigeria working together to rescue Walton quickly.

A top source said the elite SEAL Team Six carried out the rescue mission and killed all but one of the captors, according to officials with direct knowledge about the operation.

“They were all dead before they knew what happened,” another counterterrorism source with knowledge told ABC News.