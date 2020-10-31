World Number two and two-time Grand Slam singles champion Simona Halep has tested positive for coronavirus.

However, the 29-year-old revealed that she is recovering well from mild symptoms she is experiencing.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” Halep said in a Twitter post.

“I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good… we will get through this together.”

Halep last featured at Roland Garros where she was beaten in the fourth round by eventual champion Iga Swiatek at the French Open earlier this month.

The tennis star who opted against traveling to the US Open won titles at the Prague Open and at the Italian Open following the tour’s restart in August.

