By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the remaining civil servants from grade level 1-12 to resume work on Monday.

The governor had told the civil servants to stay at home since March during COVID-19 lockdown in order to checkmate the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 cases in Lagos has nose-dived compared to what the state was recording three months ago.

Sanwo-Olu’s order was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Friday.

The circular said due to recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health advisory on same, the governor approved the resumption of work of all categories of workers.

“Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved that all public servants on salary Grade Levels 1- 12, who were directed to work from home since March, 2020 resume at the office with effect from Monday, 2nd November, 2020,” it said.

The circular added that in order to ensure physical distancing in respective MDAs, Accounting Officers were to maintain attendance duty roster and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the workplace.

“Furthermore, in order to ensure physical distancing in respective MDAs, Accounting Officers are to maintain Attendance Duty Roster and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the workplace.

“All heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to note the contents of this circular for compliance and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves,” the circular said.