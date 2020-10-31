Civil Defence Corps:

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Two personnel from the Ondo State Command of  the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) died and one critical injured in a motor accident on Friday along  the Ondo-Ore Road in  Ondo State.

It was learnt that the personnel were involved in the accident when coming from Okitipupa where they had gone  to  join a colleague in the burial of  his mother.

The six passengers’ space wagon car was said to have skipped off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.

Mr Okoro Eweka,  the State Commandant, through the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASC. Olufemi Omole, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Eweka  said that  it was a moment of sober reflection when the news of the demise of the  two officers was broke out on Friday.

Eweka reiterated the need to intensify prayers for the NSCDC and all security agencies as this would attract God’s blessings and protection in the discharge of their duties.

“I felt sad when hearing the news of the death of two personnel who died in a  motor accident on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020,’’ he said.

While praying for the repose of the departed souls, Eweka called on the officers of the command to devoutly pray for the officer that is still in a critical condition for  speedy recovery.

The commandant, however, urged the officers  of the command  to condole the bereaved families.

The injured was taken to the Ondo State Trauma Centre, Ondo, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the Ondo State General Hospital, Ondo.(NAN)

 