By Okafor Ofiebor
The Delta State Government has announced a relaxation of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #ENDSARS protests by suspected miscreants.
The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in a statement on Saturday said that the curfew, which had run from 6p.m. to 8 a.m. would now be between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. with effect from Saturday, October 31.
According to Aniagwu, the state government expressed appreciation to Deltans for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in the state.
“I must thank Deltans for protecting the interest of our common patrimony by ensuring that no further destruction of public buildings was recorded in the state.
“As part of our avowed commitment to build a stronger Delta with our youths, let me also express the determination of the State Government to give effect to the decisions reached at the recent Town Hall meetings with youths in the state,” he said.
