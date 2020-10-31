By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood star, Richard Mofe Damijo popularly called RMD paid tribute to late Scottish actor, Sir Sean Connery.

The Nollywood star in his condolence said that he has been privileged to be compared to few actors for either his talent or his looks.

He said Sir Connery was one of them as he saluted the late thespian, calling him the most iconic actor of the century.

Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent 007 James Bond, died on Saturday.

He was 90-year-old.