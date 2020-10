Nigerian musician Esegine Allen, better known by his stage name Orezi, has lent his voice to the “End SARS” and “End Police Brutality” protests with this new music entitled “We Don Tire.”

The song produced by Bananaboy, describes the pain, hardship, and terror that Nigerians continually endure from the government. Orezi rose to prominence with his song “Rihanna” in 2013.