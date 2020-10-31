By Taiwo Okanlawon

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has reacted to allegations that she was bribed after she questioned the Lekki Toll Gate shootings.

The movie star in a tweet last week, asked that the family members of those who reportedly died during the Lekki toll gate incident, to come forward, and she asserted that if there were no deaths, people should stop with the sensationalization.

The mother of 4 wrote on Twitter ”If People died during the Lekki Toll Assault, let their people speak out please and if there were No deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the Crime that happened. PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE ATTACKED. WHY? BY WHOM! #EndImpunityinNigeria”.

The now-deleted tweet angered some Nigerians and they blasted her for using ”if” and being insensitive to those who lost someone during the protest. Some insinuated that she has been compromised by the government.

Omotola has now cleared the air, saying she has never received bribe or a dime from the government.

“I am not somebody you can lure with money. I have never in my life been bribed by government, I have never collected government dime” she said.