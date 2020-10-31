The management of the Lekki Concession Company, LCC has revealed its willingness to cooperate with the Lagos Judicial panel by showing the footage of events that surrounded the Lekki toll gate shootings on October 20, 2020.

Mr Gbolahan Agboluwaje, the Head of the Legal Department of LCC, made the revelation after Mr Abayomi Omomuwa, the Managing Director of LCC had been sworn-in to give evidence before the panel of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS and related abuses and Other Matters.

According to Agboluwaje, there are hours of recordings on the CCTV footage.

Agboluwaje said that the LCC received a summons from the panel on Wednesday, Oct. 28, to appear before it and was also ordered to present the Oct. 20 footage, an investigation report and any other document.

“LCC is prepared to air the footage before the panel” but no investigative report or document is available.

“We have the footage. We do not have an investigation report because we know that investigations are ongoing and we have not been able to provide any document.

“We had a very short notice and we brought what we were able to lay our hands on,” he said.

Agboluwaje also disclosed that Abayomi Omomuwa, LCC Managing Director would not be able to testify due to the short notice.

According to him, this is because the company was yet to hire an external counsel to represent the MD.

Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd.), the chairman of the nine-man panel granted Agboluwaje’s request for a short adjournment

Justice Okuwobi noted that the programme of the day for the panel was to visit the locus (scene of the Lekki Shooting) and to have proceedings based on their findings from the visit.

“We were initially to take note of what we see at the locus and today’s proceedings was to be subsequent to what we see there.

“The panel will arise very shortly to visit the locus. The panel noted that it is required of the witness to have a counsel of his choice. We will not take the proceedings of the visit of the locus until then,” she said.

The panel on Friday had briefly risen to visit and inspect the Lekki Toll Plaza, the scene of the Oct. 20 shooting.

The panel is expected to reconvene to hear other petitions after its return from the visit to the tollgate.