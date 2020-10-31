Wife of Bishop Feb Idahosa of the Church of God Mission International and Director, Campus Life Division, Reverend Laurie Idahosa, shared how she was saved from breast cancer.

The mum of three disclosed that both her grand mothers, did not detect on time that they had breast cancer, until it was too late for them.

She revealed how she prayed earnestly, after doctors found something worrisome on both her breasts and asked her to come back for a repeat mammogram and an ultrasound.

Read her story here:

PERSONAL TESTIMONY ALERT! 👚🌸🎀💖✝️

“October is #breastcancerawarenessmonth … before it comes to a close, I would like to remind all ladies (and gentlemen) to conduct regular self breast exams and when possible get an annual mammogram.

“I lost both of my grandmothers to breast cancer. Unfortunately, neither of them detected it early enough. By the time they found out they had it, it was already too late, despite the fact that they had mastectomies.

“When I was in the US this past summer, I had my annual mammogram. My mammograms have always been perfect…until this year.

“This time, they found something worrisome on both breasts and asked me to come back for a repeat mammogram and an ultrasound of my breasts.

“Trust me, this is when I went on full-on prayer mode! I prayed earnestly that whatever they found would be gone by the time I had a repeat test. I declared God’s Word over my body and rebuked the spirit of cancer. I prayed as if my life depended on it.

“When I went in for the repeat mammogram, the technician took about 10 more images than they took the first time. She took focused images on the places where they had seen some abnormalities.

“When she returned to the room, after having the images reviewed by the doctor, she said, “Mrs. Idahosa, today is your lucky day. I have great news for you, it appears that whatever was there before is not there now. You have a great day! Take a deep breath, there is nothing worrisome. We will see you next year.”

“I left the office and went to my car and cried tears of gratitude to God. He healed me! I will never have #breastcancer in Jesus Name!

“Please be proactive with your breast health.

“Note: behind me is the machine that they used for my 2nd set of images. Mammograms aren’t comfortable, but, breast cancer.”