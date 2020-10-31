The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, has released the lists of Primary Six Pupils to for placement into public Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

A statement issued by Enitan Adewunmi, Head, Public Affairs, LASUBEB on Friday said the lists had been released to all the Six Education Districts in the State for Placement into Public Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

The statement urged Parents/Guardians to kindly check their wards’ placement at the various Primary Schools they attended.

