By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Frank Lampard has praised the performance of Hakim Ziyech after the summer signing marked his full Premier League debut with a goal and an assist in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Ziyech signed for Chelsea from Ajax in February and moved to west London over the summer, but has had to wait for his first taste of English football after missing the start of the season with a knee injury.

The winger had been restricted to being substituted in matches upon his return, but made his full Chelsea debut against Krasnodar on Wednesday and was named in the starting XI once more for Saturday’s victory at Turf Moor.

Ziyech was on target during both matches as the Blues stretched their unbeaten run to six games, and Lampard was delighted by his impact.

“I expected a lot of him because I was aware of his quality which is why I brought him to the club,” Lampard said.

“I’ve said it a lot now but he brings a different quality to us with his eye for a pass, his receiving, his crossing, his assists.

“But what I’ve seen since he’s been here as well is his personality when he plays – to want the ball. His work rate off the ball is very, very good as well and he’s brought those qualities and that gives us a big boost,” he said.