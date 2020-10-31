By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has lifted the curfew imposed on the state after the peaceful #EndSARS protest began to turn violent.

Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced the end of the curfew on Saturday night.

The 24 hour curfew was first imposed on 20 October as hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest to wreak havoc and cause mayhem in the state.

“The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately.

“The 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains”, Omotoso said.