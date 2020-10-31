Manchester City picked up their third Premier League win of the season on Saturday as they overcame Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane, with Kyle Walker scoring the only goal of the contest.

Pep Guardiola’s men dominated possession early on and came close to finding the opener through Ferran Torres, but his header was well kept out by Aaron Ramsdale.

The Sky Blues did take the lead just before the half-hour mark through Walker, the right-back firing in from 25 yards out.

The away side continued to create openings, but the Blades should have leveled the score through substitute John Lundstram. Instead, he fired over after some excellent work by Sander Berge.

The hosts weren’t able to find a way back into the game and City saw out the remainder of the contest comfortably to pick up all three points.