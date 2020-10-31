By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Diogo Jota once again came to Liverpool’s rescue as they scaled through to defeat a stubborn West Ham side 2 – 1.

The London club early in the first half stole the lead leaving Liverpool to trail. However, Liverpool found their foot back minutes before the half time whistle as Mohamed Salah pulled leveler from the penalty spot.

The second half remained stalemate until Diogo Jota was introduced in the 70th minute for Roberto Firminho.

The forward marked his entry 7 minutes after as he scored a goal which was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). However, he had the final say in the match salvaging the reds 5 minutes before the final whistle.

The comeback marks Liverpool as the second side in Premier League history to concede the first goal in three consecutive home matches but still win all three, after Blackburn Rovers in November 2009.