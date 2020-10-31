The funeral plans for Dr Alex Nwokedi, the Igwe of Achalla in Anambra state has been announced.

The former journalist and PR guru, died on 11 May. He was 84 years old.

But his death has just been made known, according to the tradition of Achalla.

He will be buried on 28 November in his palace, according to a notice published by the Uthoko Na Eze Royal Family of Achalla.

A service of songs at his palace will hold on 26 November, followed by a funeral mass at St Paul Catholic Church in Achalla on 27 November.

Igwe Nwokedi was born in 1936.

He was educated at the CMS Central School, Onitsha, St Gregory’s College, Lagos and the University of Oslo in Norway.

He began his journalistic career at the Daily Times in 1955. He worked for Eastern Nigeria Information Service as publicity officer in 1957 and later became the chief sub editor of National Outlook in 1958.

Sir Nwokedi joined the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in 1969 and became PR manager of the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN), later known as NEPA in 1974.

From 1975 to 1979, he served as Chief press secretary to three heads of state, General Murtala Muhammed and Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

In 1980, he was appointed to head the public relations department of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He retired from the NNPC as general manager in the early 1990s after more than 10 years of service.

Igwe Nwokedi, who became the Uthokoneze and paramount ruler of Achalla Kingdom, later, held the national honour of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).