By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has said that human capital development will top the agenda of his second term as governor of the state.

Obaseki, who will be sworn-in on November 12, 2020, said he is part of efforts to place the state on a sustainable path of development and economic prosperity.

He disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie.

The statement noted that the Obaseki will commit more resources to consolidate on achievements recorded in human capital development in the last four years.

It stated: “The governor’s commitment to human capital development in the state is premised on placing Edo State on a sustainable path of progress and economic prosperity that will create wealth for more Edo people in a post Covid-19 world.

“In the next four years, Governor Obaseki will consolidate on the achievements recorded in basic education as more teachers are being recruited to teach in rural and remote communities under the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (Edo STAR) Teaching Fellowship Programme across the state’s three senatorial districts.

“The teachers who will be recruited for the Teaching Fellowship Programme will be trained to deliver quality education using technology in schools. This is expected to expand the scope of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (BEST) Programme.

“In the next four years, the state government’s skills development agency, EdoJobs will also cover more grounds. The agency will mobilise partners to upskill more Edo youths and organise more trainings to exploit opportunities in the digital space, which will prep them for jobs and create solutions to society’s problems using digital tools.”

According to the statement, training for different cadre of civil and public servants would run all-year-round at the John Odigie-Oyegun Civil Service Academy to equip them for efficiency and effectiveness in pursuit of the development agenda of Governor Godwin Obaseki in his second term.

“The Obaseki-led administration will commit more resources to building a highly professional pool of civil servants with zero tolerance for corruption as the administration consolidates on the developmental strides recorded in the first term in office,” it added.