Real Madrid star Eden Hazard scored his first La Liga start of the 2020/21 season as Zinedine Zidane’s side won 4-1 at home to Huesca.

Los Blancos have struggled with inconsistent results in recent weeks with just one win in their last four games in all competitions.

However a season first goal for the returning Hazard, alongside a brace from Karim Benzema and a second-half strike from Federico Valverde, secured all three points for Madrid.

The visitors were the brighter of the two sides in the opening stages with Rafa Mir and Pedro Mosquera testing Thibaut Courtois.

But Real Madrid’s ruthless edge emerged just before the break as Hazard fired home a fantastic strike from 25 yards.

Benzema doubled Los Blancos lead in first-half added time as the former French international cushioned home Lucas Vazquez’s whipped cross.

That quickfire double dented Huesca’s chances of an upset, as Valverde’s emphatic finish from inside the box, made it 3-0 on 54 minutes.

The visitors did work hard to remain in the game in the closing stages, as David Ferreiro tucked home Mir’s cross for a consolation before Benzema nodded home a simple second goal on 89 minutes.