Eden Hazard opened scoring for Real Madrid at home to Huesca on Saturday afternoon, after 392 days of goal drought.

The Belgian said he has dedicated the goal to all Real Madrid fans.

The Belgian had not found the back of the net in 392 days for Real Madrid, with his last goal having come against Granada last season.

“Hi guys! Happy to be back and score a nice goal,” Hazard said in a message for Real Madrid TV.

“This is for you. I hope to see you soon. See you later!”

Hazard explained how his goal came about, with him receiving the ball and turning in one motion before firing a long-distance shot past Andres Fernandez.

“It’s a good goal,” the forward admitted.

“I received it from Asensio, turned and shot.” Of course, the goal is something that provides confidence.”

When asked about the match as a whole, he was content with the way in which Real Madrid were able to flex their muscles in the attack.

“The first half was not good, but we achieved the two goals,” Hazard stated.

“Then the team managed to score and we got four. I am very happy”.