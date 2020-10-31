By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Pep Guardiola has ruled out a return to Barcelona as coach.

He said this as presidential candidate Victor Font spoke about a possible return of Pep Guardiola as coach.

Guardiola, however, has made clear that his career at the Camp Nou is over.

He reiterated this in his post-match interview on Saturday.

“I’ve said many times, my career as a manager at Barcelona is over”, Guardiola said.

“There are incredible people who can be in charge. Now, for example, Ronald Koeman is an excellent manager. So, it’s over. I will come back to my seats to see my club to watch a game, but it’s done.

“I’m incredibly happy here This is the most important thing.”

Manchester City have endured a poor start to the 2020/21 season by their own standards.

Guardiola, therefore, is only focussed on Manchester City right now as he dismissed talk of a return to Barcelona