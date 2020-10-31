By Abubakar Ahmed

The University of Science, Administration and Commerce, Lomé, Republic of Togo, on Saturday conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in ‘Leadership and Administration’ on Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.

The Director-General of Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications to the Governor, Malam Yusuf Idris, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau on Saturday.

Idris said the award was received by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr Bashir Maru, who led a high-powered delegation of four persons to Lome for the event.

He stated that the conferment of the Doctor Honoris Causa on Matawalle was in recognition of the “governor’s passion, commitment and great enthusiasm in providing strategic leadership and selfless service to the people of the state and the Nigerian nation in general.”

Matawalle, while thanking the institution’s Governing Council and its management for finding him worthy of the award, offered to explore more areas of cooperation with the university.

He also said that his administration had in the last 17 months vigorously pursued the enthronement of peace in the state which was hitherto characterised by banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

Matawalle observed that the recognition and conferment of the Honorary Doctorate Decree may have arisen from his efforts in the return of peace and other legal business and social activities in the state which have now made it attractive to investors within and outside the state.

“He informed the gathering that Zamfara accounts for a very large percentage of Nigeria’s vast mineral resources and will be willing to do genuine business with investors,” it said.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr Innocent Kagara, said the institution decided to honour only two persons who had distinguished themselves in leadership qualities the world over.

Kagara said that the university had been watching with keen interest the level of progress being made in Zamfara since the inception of Gov. Matawalle’s administration.

He said that the institution appreciated the giant strides the governor was making to diversify the entire African economy from over dependence on oil to mining which will boost the region’s economic status.

Presenting the certificate to the governor on behalf of the university, Dr Hamman Mensa, the institution’s Registrar, said the award given was based on excellence and hard work in leadership.

The university, also known as the African Institute of Science Administration and Commercial Studies, was founded in 1986.

Commissioner of Special Duties, Alhaji Muhammad Maiturare, the Principal Private Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Lawal Maradun and the Director-General of Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications to the Governor, Malam Yusuf Idris were also in Togo to receive the award for Matawalle. .