By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian talk show host, broadcaster, and journalist, Funmi Iyanda will debut her talk show, ‘Public Eye’ after running it as a series on Instagram Live.

Iyanda first debuted the show on Instagram in May to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, asking “the right questions of the right people”.

Public Eye will now on Sunday, November 1 debut on TVC.

According to the producers, Public Eye “will bring together the different stakeholders affected by the many problems in Nigeria – police brutality, poor education, sexual abuse, and more – and those with the power to fix these problems.

“The problems are not just discussed, but contextualised in a manner that highlights why these problems persist and the solutions.”

Supported by the MacArthur Foundation, Public Eye will air every Sunday at 5 pm from November 1 on TVC News.

Iyanda also said, “Ready…. Pleasure and gratitude to host @PublicEyeNg Premieres Nov 1st 5pm @tvcnewsng Supported by @macfound Issues. People. Institutions.”

TVC is available on DStv (channel 418), StarTimes (channel 207), GOtv (channel 45) and Sky (channel 572).