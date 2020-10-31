Terrorists attack in a church in Nice on Thursday left three people dead.

A knife-wielding assailant left two people dead in Nice’s towering neo-Gothic basilica, including a 60-year-old woman who was nearly decapitated, and a third victim died after taking refuge in a nearby bar.

The attack in Nice came less than two weeks after the beheading of a teacher shook the nation and led Macron suggesting that Islam was in need of an enlightenment.

Macron had said Thursday’s stabbings were an “Islamist terrorist attack” as security is being stepped up throughout France.