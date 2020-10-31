By Kazeem Ugbodaga
French President, Emmanuel Macron has denounced reports on social media that there is problem with any religion in France.
Terrorists attack in a church in Nice on Thursday left three people dead.
A knife-wielding assailant left two people dead in Nice’s towering neo-Gothic basilica, including a 60-year-old woman who was nearly decapitated, and a third victim died after taking refuge in a nearby bar.
The attack in Nice came less than two weeks after the beheading of a teacher shook the nation and led Macron suggesting that Islam was in need of an enlightenment.
Macron had said Thursday’s stabbings were an “Islamist terrorist attack” as security is being stepped up throughout France.
The 21-year-old Tunisian suspect arrived in the city the night before the attack, his brother had told the BBC.
But Macron, in a tweet on Saturday said contrary to what he had heard and seen on social media in recent days, France had no problem with any religion.
He said all religious bodies practice freely without stigmatization.
Macron added that France is attached to peace and living together.
“Contrary to what I have heard and seen a lot on social media in recent days, our country has no problem with any religion.
“They all practice freely! No stigmatization: France is attached to peace and to living together,” Macron said.
