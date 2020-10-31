By Richard Elesho/Lokoja

As normalcy returns to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital following #EndSARS protests, the State government has inaugurated a committee to assess the extent of damage and impact of the uprising in the State.

The 9-man committee was inaugurated by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade.

While performing the function on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello, the SSG charged the Committee members to do justice to the terms of reference given by the governor.

“I urge you all to work assiduously to ensure we are able to assess the damage done to public institutions and individuals as a result of the unfortunate incidence.

“The terms are: To undertake thorough assessment of all public and private properties, and critical infrastructures destroyed by the hoodlums.

“You are also required to compile the list of affected infrastructure, properties, other assets and materials destroyed and/or carted away by the hoodlums.

“Compile the replacement costs of all the affected infrastructure, properties and the materials identified as requested above.

“Advise the Government on immediate action plan, compensations and reconstruction of the affected infrastructure, properties and all the valuable assets destroyed or stolen during the violence,” he said.

The Committee is chaired by Asiwaju Idris Asiru , Kogi State Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning. Other members of the Committee are Alh Yakubu Okala, State Auditor General; Mr Abdulmalik Suleiman, CSO to the Governor; Alh. Usman Ododo, Auditor General for Local Government; Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd), State Security Adviser; CSP Sola Knight, representative of the Commissioner of Police; Mr. Paul A Odugah, representative of the Director of SSS; Mr Ephraim Amurawaye; while the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee”.

The Governor charged the Committee to submit its report within a week.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, Asiru thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them, assuring people of the State that the Committee would do justice to the task given to it.